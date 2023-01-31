This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala Mocks Tinubu For Claiming That Atiku Was The “Senate President” When Sold National Assets

The spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has taken out his time to mock the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for claiming that Atiku Abubakar was the Senate President, when he sold National assets.

While speaking, Mr Bwala made it known that Nigerians should imagine how Bola Tinubu gaffes everyday, asking to know whether if Atiku Abubakar was in the National Assembly or served as the Senate President.

Speaking further, he stated it clearly that history would not be kind to those who are packaging a disaster to our country. He went further and thanked God, noting that Nigerians have already rejected him.

Daniel Bwala made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a certain video where the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen describing Atiku Abubakar as a former senate president.

On numerous occasions, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had made such a mistake. But the fact still remains that no one is above making mistake.

