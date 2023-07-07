Daniel Bwala Defends EU Election Observers Amid Controversy Over Election Reports

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Daniel Bwala, a well-known Nigerian politician, voiced his opinions regarding the heavy criticism by Nigerians, directed towards the European Union Election Observers. The observers had recently claimed that the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Nigeria lacked transparency and were marred by irregularities.

Bwala’s tweet read, “I believe in Nigeria’s sovereignty. But you only need to read the EU report on the 2023 elections to see at a glance where as a nation and people our values have degenerated into. Read their report on issues bothering on the three branches of our government.” With this statement, Bwala highlighted the importance of critically examining the EU report, which sheds light on the challenges faced by Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The politician further emphasized the significant role played by the European Union in Nigeria’s democratic development, stating, “Before you condemn the EU, just know that since 1999 to date, no international entity has contributed more than the EU to Nigeria’s democratic development.” Bwala pointed out that organizations like the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been less supportive, acting more as parasites than true partners.

Bwala went on to stress that the EU has earned the right to express its concerns regarding Nigeria’s elections. He noted that a substantial portion, approximately 75 percent, of external assistance required by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would come from the EU. Bwala also highlighted the EU’s involvement in hosting official trips, conferences, and medical services for Nigerian public officials, ranging from the president to the counselor.

The statements made by Daniel Bwala have ignited a new wave of debate and introspection regarding the transparency and integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system. As the nation moves forward, it remains to be seen how the ruling party and its supporters will respond to these criticisms and what actions will be taken to address the concerns raised by the EU and other international partners.

