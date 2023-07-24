Dangote, Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu, Pantami, Otti, VP & El-rufai Attend Gov Zulum Son’s Marriage (PHOTOS)

The marriage ceremony of Muhammed Babagana Umara Zulum and Kalthum Bukar not only marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives but also served as a moment of unity and blessings from influential leaders, reinforcing the values of love, companionship, and shared aspirations for a prosperous and harmonious society.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former senator Kashim Shettima, recently shared a series of photos on his verified Facebook page, showcasing his presence at the marriage ceremony of Governor Zulum’s son, Muhammed Babagana Umara Zulum, and Kalthum Bukar. The event was graced by the attendance of prominent figures, including businessman Aliko Dangote, Pantami, and Hope Uzodinma. The Vice President expressed his well wishes for the newlywed couple, praying that the Almighty blesses their union.

The vice president concluded saying, “for the unmarried ones, I pray that God provides for them from his blessings and make it easy for them to get married. I pray God also guide them to a successful marital life.”

In a related Facebook post, Isa Ali Pantami also prayed for the new couple saying, “my prayer is that the almighty God should guide Governor Umarra Zulum’s son and his wife. I pray that his new matrimonial home should be blessed with endless love, righteous kids, everlasting peace, abundant happiness, mutual understanding, compassion and patience.”

During the ceremony, the Vice President also extended his prayers to those who are still unmarried. He earnestly prayed that God bestows His blessings upon them, making it easier for them to find suitable life partners and embark on a successful journey of marital life. The heartfelt blessings and wishes demonstrated the Vice President’s commitment to fostering happiness and fulfillment in the lives of his country’s citizens.

The occasion marked a significant moment of unity and celebration among political leaders, businessmen, and public figures, gathering to rejoice in the joyous union of the Governor’s son. Such occasions serve to strengthen relationships and build camaraderie among influential personalities who play critical roles in shaping the nation’s future.

With the Vice President’s presence, the ceremony received heightened attention and significance, further highlighting the importance of familial and social ties in Nigerian culture. The gesture showcased the Vice President’s support for his fellow leaders and dignitaries, fostering a sense of togetherness and solidarity among the country’s prominent figures.

SOURCE: FACEBOOK

