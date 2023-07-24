Dangote, Uzodimma, Otti, Pantami, Sawo-Olu, VP & El-Rufia Attend Gov. Zulum Son’s Marriage (PHOTOS)

In a show of unity and camaraderie, some of Nigeria’s most prominent figures gathered to celebrate the wedding of Governor Zulum’s son in a grand ceremony. Among the distinguished guests were the Vice President of Nigeria and former senator, Kashim Shettima, renowned businessman Aliko Dangote, the honorable Isa Ali Pantami, and Hope Uzodinma, adding an aura of significance to the momentous occasion. Capturing the essence of the celebration, heartwarming pictures were shared on the Vice President’s verified Facebook page, offering a glimpse into the joyous event.

Amidst the festivities, the Vice President took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt prayers to unmarried individuals, invoking the blessings of the Almighty upon them. His wish was that God would grant them abundance and pave the way for them to find their life partners. As a seasoned statesman, he recognized the importance of love and companionship, emphasizing the significance of marriage as a sacred bond that brings joy and fulfillment to individuals’ lives.

According to the Vice president: “we attended the marriage ceremony yesterday of Muhammed Babagana Umara Zulum and Kalthum Bukar. I pray that the Almighty blesses the union.”

In the same spirit of love and well-wishing, the honorable Isa Ali Pantami, in a related Facebook post, directed his prayers towards the newly married couple – Governor Zulum’s son and his wife. Pantami’s blessings were plentiful and heartfelt, as he expressed his desire for the couple to be enveloped in endless love and eternal peace throughout their journey together. He also wished them righteous children, abundant happiness, mutual understanding, compassion, and patience, recognizing the importance of these virtues in nurturing a successful and harmonious marital life.

