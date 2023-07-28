Dangote Refinery is different from Nigerian refineries. Dangote Refinery is a private company- Alex Omotehinse

Comrade Alex Omotehinse’s critique of President Bola Tinubu’s policies revolves around the need for a government committed to combating corruption and taking decisive action to revive Nigerian refineries. By utilizing its own resources and refining capacity, Nigeria can not only become self-reliant in fuel production but also potentially boost its economy by exporting fuel. The call for prioritizing the refurbishment of the nation’s refineries resonates with the broader vision of moving Nigeria forward and achieving greatness on the global stage.

Comrade Alex Omotehinse, the President of the Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHRS), recently voiced his concerns about some of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, emphasizing the importance of fighting corruption for Nigeria’s progress.

In a recent interview, Comrade Omotehinse highlighted the stark differences between the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian refineries. He pointed out that while the Dangote Refinery is a privately owned company run by an individual, the Nigerian refineries are meant to produce petrol for the Nigerian populace. He expressed dismay at the fact that Nigeria, as an oil-rich nation, still relies on sending crude oil to a private entity for refining, rather than efficiently utilizing its own resources.

In his own words;

“Dangote Refinery is different from Nigerian refineries. Dangote Refinery is a private company owned by a private individual. Nigerian refinery is one that has to produce petrol for Nigerians. Dangote Refinery is as good as we are still taking crude oil to a private company to refine for us. Do you realise that those that are working in the refineries are still collecting salaries and allowances. Let them channel their energies on bringing back our refineries. If our refineries are back, because almost every Nigerian consumes fuel one way or the other, then things would be better. Let us begin to export fuel like before. If we cannot do that we are still not ready to make Nigeria great.”

Furthermore, Comrade Omotehinse criticized the current state of the Nigerian refineries, stating that despite being operational, they are unable to function optimally. He pointed out that despite the refineries’ workers receiving salaries and allowances, their efforts would be better utilized in revitalizing the country’s refineries and making them fully operational. By focusing on bringing back the refineries to their former productivity, the country could potentially achieve self-sufficiency in fuel production and even export fuel as it did in the past.

The CHRS President emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in fuel production is crucial for the nation’s development. With fuel being a fundamental commodity consumed by almost every Nigerian in various ways, reviving the refineries and enhancing their capacity could have a positive impact on the economy. Comrade Omotehinse stressed that such a move would be a sign of Nigeria’s readiness to take control of its resources, promote economic growth, and reduce dependence on imports.

