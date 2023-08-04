Dangote Refinery has now become the more you look, the less you see- Ambrose Aisabor

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this evening, it was reported that the former Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ambrose Aisabor (rtd), has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should be commended for mustering the courage to remove fuel subsidy in the country.

It was reported that Aisabor, stated this in a telephone interview in reaction to the recent fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While he was talking, he said it was a known fact that, the fuel subsidy was a scam, and the federal government has not been able to deal with it while it has continued to pay subsidy for imported petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). He said past administrations in the country did not have the courage to deal with the subsidy problem and so, the president under this present administration should be commended for his political will in removing the fuel subsidy that other leaders could not remove over the years.

Ambrose Aisabor said that the inability of the Federal Government to come up with the palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal has rubbished the good intentions behind it. And that the effects of the sudden subsidy removal have now dawned on Nigerians and the federal government.

He said, ‘It is disappointing that of all that the federal government has proposed to do, to ameliorate the effect on the populace, nothing has been said about the four refineries that are not working in the country.

He lamented that the Dangote refinery, which many Nigerians saw as a game changer in the oil industry, has not started operation since the time it was hurriedly commissioned.

He said, “Dangote Refinery has now become the more you look, the less you see. The refinery was hurriedly commissioned in the month of May this year, and it is yet to start production.’

While he was concluding, he however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put machinery in place to recover all the monies that were fraudulently collected during the subsidy regime, because Nigerians want to know those that were involved in the scam.

