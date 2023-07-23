Dangote, Pantami, Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu, VP, Otti & El-Rufai Attend Gov Zulum Son’s Marriage (PHOTOS)

The vice president of the federal Republic of Nigeria, former senator Kashim Shettima, took to his verified Facebook page to share photos showing the moment him, businessman Aliko Dangote, Pantami, Hope Uzodinma and a host of others attended the marriage ceremony of Governor Zulum’s son.

The Vice president said, “we attended the marriage ceremony yesterday of Muhammed Babagana Umara Zulum and Kalthum Bukar. I pray that the Almighty blesses the union.”

The vice president concluded saying, “for the unmarried ones, I pray that God provides for them from his blessings and make it easy for them to get married. I pray God also guide them to a successful marital life.”

In a related Facebook post, Isa Ali Pantami also prayed for the new couple saying, “my prayer is that the almighty God should guide Governor Umarra Zulum’s son and his wife. I pray that his new matrimonial home should be blessed with endless love, righteous kids, everlasting peace, abundant happiness, mutual understanding, compassion and patience.”

Photos’ Credit: Facebook.

What are your thoughts about this?

Musingreports (

)