Dan Ulasi Said Buhari Hates Igbos But Buhari Completed Zik Mausoleum, Chose Igbos As Running Mate – Osita Okechukwu

A chieftain of the APC, Osita Okechukwu has disclosed that he listened to former Anambra PDP chairman, Dan Ulasi’s interview on AIT where he said Buhari hates Igbos and never did anything for them when he was in charge of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). He however described Ulasi’s statement as lies

Speaking during an interview on AIT , Okechukwu recalled that when Buhari was in charge of PTF, he completed Zik’s Mausoleum the permanent burial site of Nigeria’s first president, Nnamdi Azikiwe in Anambra. He also pointed out that Buhari chose Igbos twice as his running mate for the 2003 and 2007 presidential elections. He added that it is not good for Ulasi to tell such lies.

According to Osita, “I heard Ulasi talking about Buhari hates the Igbos. I said these are the people who are pretentious about Igbo interests. He went ahead to say all through the Buhari years in Petroleum Trust Fund he never did anything in Igbo land and I said is this guy actually being sincere? I remember vividly in the Zik Mausoleum it was the PTF that started it and when Buhari came back he completed it. Ulasi said here that Buhari never did any project in Igbo land, and that he hates Igbos. This is a man that in his first outing in 2002 when he entered party politics he chose Igbo as his running mate, Chuba Okadigbo. Buhari came back again with Ume-Ezeoke who is from the same place as Dan Ulasi. Today he is saying Buhari hates the Igbos, it is not good to tell such lies.

(Watch the video from 1:43:54)

