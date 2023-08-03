Dan Ulasi Reveals That He Had To Wait For 55 Mins For Tinubu’s 60 Cars To Pass While Going To Work

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dan Ulasi, has stated that the Nigerian politicians are leaving extravagant lifestyles while telling the people to remain patient amidst economic crisis.

Dan Ulasi disclosed that someone had told him how Bola Tinubu goes to work every morning in Abuja,but he refused to believe it until he saw it first-hand.

Dan Ulasi revealed that he had to wait in traffic jam for around 55 minutes because of Bola Tinubu’s cars. Dan Ulasi said that he counted about 60 cars that belonged to Bola Tinubu passing on the road, while motorists were forced to stop for some minutes.

Dan Ulasi expressed his disappointment that Bola Tinubu uses 60 vehicles to go to work every morning while he made a broadcast telling Nigerians to be patient. Dan Ulasi wondered how the people who a dying can be patient when politicians are leaving extravagant lifestyles.

According to Dan Ulasi, it is unfortunate the type of leadership Nigerians has. He stated that most of the states of these politicians are flooded with water, while they enjoy extravagant lifestyles.

Watch From The 21:15 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)