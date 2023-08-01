“Damn Lauren got a better finish than me bro” – Michy Batshuayi speaks out

Former Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi speaks out after Lauren James scored twice during the women’s world cup match between England and China.

The Belgian international player Twitted, saying that Lauren James has a better finish than him. A lot of people reacted after he made the statement on Monday.

Lauren James is the younger sister of Chelsea defender Reece James, she has currently won the woman of the match award in the ongoing world cup tournament.

Reece James knows her sister is a very good footballer and he even compared her sister to some premier league players.

Michy Batshuayi tagged Reece James in his post about his sister and that has been trending on Twitter.

Lauren James is one of the best young female footballers in the women’s world cup, she has scored three times and also assisted three goals in the world cup.

She might win the best player in the 2023 world cup if she continues with her current performance.

