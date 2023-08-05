NEWS

Damilola Oni Reacts As Actress Mo-Bewa Shares New Photos Of Herself In Suit Outfit

Yoruba movie actress, Mo-Bewa, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done the same again by appearing in an elegant outfit. Some of the people who came across the post, including her movie colleague, actress Damilola Oni, could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

In her latest post, she showed up in a suit outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Upon coming across her post, actress Damilola Oni was quick to react by saying, “Love it.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague as evidenced by her positive comment.

