Dahiru advises Tinubu to take Nasir El-Rufai’s advice in tackling terrorism.

Majeed Dahiru, a newspaper columnist, has recommended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu follow the counsel of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, on how he dealt with terrorism in his state.

Former Governor El-Rufai, who initially chose to negotiate with the terrorists, later publicly admitted that his efforts to engage them in dialogue were futile and suggested that the insurgents be completely eliminated, as efforts to remold them only resulted in increased violence, according to Majeed Dahiru.

Dahiru encouraged the president to pay attention to this counsel and give a decisive command to launch a nationwide campaign against terrorism.

“[Fmr] Governor El-Rufai, for example, who initially decided to hobnob with these terrorists, had come out to say that it was a futile exercise,” Majeed Dahiru remarked on the AIT network. And I applaud him for coming out and saying that he made a mistake in thinking he could actually have a dialogue with the terrorists and that in molding them, they have gone on killing sprees, and they should be entirely removed. The president [Bola Ahmed Tinubu] should heed ‘that advice and issue a marching order to carry out a total war on terrorism.”

The live video can be viewed using the link below start from (1:01:10 minutes).

<iframe>

Bennieo (

)