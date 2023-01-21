“Daddy You’ll Win” – Goosebumps as Nursing Mother Stops Peter Obi’s Convoy, Make Declarations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During his campaign to become Nigeria’s next president, Obi embarked on a journey across the state where he engaged with a diverse array of individuals from all corners of the country.

As he traveled through the state, Obi made it a priority to meet and listen to the concerns of people from all walks of life. He took the time to speak with farmers, business owners, students, and community leaders, gaining valuable insight into the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people. Through these encounters, Obi gained a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the country and solidified his commitment to working towards solutions that would benefit all citizens. He knew that by listening to and engaging with the people, he could develop a platform that truly represented the needs of the country.

The ex-governor of Anambra state took to social media to express his excitement about his return to the state, personally signing off on a tweet that described the gathering as truly extraordinary and unlike any he had experienced before. He conveyed his pleasure in being back in the state where he felt the energy and enthusiasm of the people.

“I am delighted to be here, in the friendly, welcoming town of Kafanchan. My sincere gratitude to all of you for coming out to interface with me. What a great town hall meeting.” He said.

During his visit to Kaduna, Obi was moved by an encounter with a nursing mother who emotionally expressed her support for his campaign. Despite her tears, she declared her belief that he would be victorious. The members of his campaign team offered her assistance and encouraged her to take her baby out of the crowded area to ensure their safety.

On a separate occasion, while speaking at a rally in Jos, the capital city of Plateau state, Obi emphasized the integrity of himself and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti, by stating that they were both leaders who had never been involved in any corrupt activities. He affirmed that, like his running mate, he had always upheld the highest standards of honesty and transparency in his handling of public funds.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has expressed his belief that Peter Obi will be successful in his bid for the state’s governorship in the 2023 elections. However, Soludo acknowledged that it would be a more challenging task for Obi to secure a victory in the presidential election at the national level.

Ambaz (

)