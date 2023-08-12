Daddy Says That For Every Seed Sown This Month, The Harvest Will Be Beyond Expectation- Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke on Beyond Expectations at RCCG 71ST Annual Convention – Holy Ghost Service, Day 5 Evening Session.

According to him, “God does not just move mountains, occasionally to show Himself Mighty He will cause you to fly over the mountains. So the mountain is waiting but you are gone. I decree to somebody today, every mountain that God does not want to move, you will fly over them.”

He further said, “He doesn’t just give you victory. He can give you victory upon victory upon victory. Daddy asked me to tell someone that very soon you will be singing and your song will be ‘It is raining all over me.’ Daddy says that every seed sown this month, Daddy says the harvest will be beyond expectation. God is here tonight.”

He then read the book of 1 Samuel 17:34-51 and said, “Lion came, David killed the lion. A bear came, David killed the bear, Goliath came and David killed Goliath. The Lord wants me to tell somebody I have given you victories before, I will give you a bigger one.”

