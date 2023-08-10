Daddy Freeze Reacts As Nigerian Senators Reportedly Get Enjoyment Allowance Ahead Of Holidays

Popular social media influencer and former radio Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the trending report of how the Nigerian senate president Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that he and his colleagues would be receiving some ‘enjoyment allowances’ during the upcoming holidays they are about to observe.

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, the PUNCH had reported that Godswill Akpabio, had told the lawmaker in the Upper Chamber that some amount was going to be sent into their various accounts to enable them to enjoy their holidays.

Speaking on the report during a live broadcast his official Instagram handle, Daddy Freeze said, “There’s nothing wrong with them (the senators) receiving the holiday allowance, the problem is, what are they doing with the holiday allowance?”

The social media personality who believes Nigeria is becoming hard daily remarked, “…You see now, Nigeria has devolved. With the high increase in dollars daily, it’s scary right now.”

Although Daddy Freeze has supported that the holiday allowance for the senators according to the Nigerian system, is legal and that it’s not stealing, he had frowned at the Nigerian lawmakers’ inconsiderate attitude to have accepted such benefits at this period when the country is facing crucial economic challenges. He described them as only being “insensitive”.

He said, “It is sad that, in this same hard economy, our (Nigerian) senators are still getting holiday allowance.”

Asked if the current economic downturn Nigeria is facing could be an administrative fault, the social media personality said, “My problem now is not if Tinubu is working or not, my problem is the insensitivity of the leaders. No one can solve Nigeria’s problems right now, not even Tinubu Obi or Atiku.”

According to him, Nigeria has been a broke nation for a very long time as it is not exporting many products, and because of how overpopulated it is.

In a conclusive statement, Daddy Freeze believes that it is not the collection of the holiday allowance that should matter to the senators, but rather what they had done with it.

