Daddy Freeze Reacts After Obasanjo Said Only 2 Nigerian Pastors Would Make Heaven

“You know what sweetens me? Obasanjo doesn’t respect the Nigerian pastors. Because to be honest, what is there really to respect?”

That was part of the statements of the popular social media influencer and former radio broadcaster, Daddy Freeze while reacting to the trending statement of the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo about the Christians and Nigerian pastors.

Recall that former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, according to reports, has said that only 2 Nigerian pastors will make heaven. He had reportedly made the statement during the funeral service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Mbang, which he attended in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The social media personality, who believes that many pastors have turned Christianity into a business and comedy thing, said, “You look around you, what you see is the business of churches, you don’t see the evidence of the Holy Spirit.”

Talking of how many pastors have turned themselves into small gods and extortioners, Daddy Freeze recounted a time when he used to fear the men of God, until later when, he began to have different feelings and perspectives about their actions.

In a further statement, he revealed that not only he but other people have also been afraid of those pastors or giving them too much respect, because, according to him, they have created fear in the people. However, he also said that people have now begun to stop being afraid of the pastors and are now seeing the greed in many of them.

Another dislike Daddy Freeze said he has for the attitudes of these ‘so-called men of God, is that, when they deceive gullible people and they are making their money, they do not know when to draw the line; meaning, they do not know when to set a limit to the tricks they have been using in extorting people of their hard-earned resources.

Photo Credit: Daddy Freeze

According to him, people who give too much to some of the pastors are not doing themselves any favour because the majority of the pastors are not what they claim to be, as they are just ordinary men like anyone else.

He reinstated, “Just like some influencers on social media, your pastors are like influencers, you believe everything they say because you owe them in high esteem.”

Video Caption: Between 3 to 5 minutes between 50- 58 minutes

