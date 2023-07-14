Cynthia, Ebuka Uchendu’s Wife, Writes Him A Heartfelt Birthday Message.

She shared a video montage on her Instagram feed to celebrate her husband’s birthday. The media personality was included in photos and videos in the montage.

In the sweet video, their two girls, Jeweluchi and Irubinachi, can be seen wishing their father a good birthday and doing prayers for him.

Cynthia’s message was too adorable for words as she gushed about her husband and referred to him as amazing, thoughtful, and kind.

She also valued the fact that he is the father of their children right now. “Happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life. Words alone cannot express how awesome you are. It said, “Thank you for being considerate, kind, generous, and present.

She continued by adding, “You’ve only begun to scratch the surface of what is to come,” as she prayed for him. I hope you live a long, healthy life. May you achieve all of your goals. Happy day to you, boo.

On each other’s birthdays, the couple always takes a time to acknowledge the other. Just in November 2022, the Big Brother Naija presenter posted silly photos of the two of them on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

They first became pen pals on Twitter, and according to Ebuka, he initially had no intention of marrying her. However, their shared ideals led them to continue their relationship.

He proposed to Cynthia at a romantic dinner in Lagos in April of that year, and in October of that same year, they were married.

