Customs Foil Attempted Trafficking of Donkey Genitals and Shark Fins Worth N1.23bn at Lagos airport

According to Punch report, In a significant operation, the Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, successfully intercepted a shipment of male donkey genitals and dried shark fins valued at N1.23 billion. The contraband was destined for China and Hong Kong, respectively.

Customs Area Controller Muhammed Yusuf revealed that the male donkey genitals were harvested in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, by a Chinese national. Donkeys are considered endangered species, raising concerns about the impact on the ecosystem and prompting the arrest of the involved individual.

Furthermore, investigations are underway regarding the source of the dried shark fins. The Customs Authority expressed doubts about sufficient shark populations in Nigerian waters, indicating that the contraband was likely sourced externally. This seizure marks the first of its kind at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command.

The operation is part of the broader efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species. The Customs Authority is committed to curbing such activities that threaten biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

As part of its ongoing activities, the command revealed that it generated N47.24 billion between January and July 2023, achieving an impressive 83.24% of its target during this period.

This successful intervention underscores the importance of vigilance and law enforcement in safeguarding precious wildlife and preventing illicit trade that can contribute to the endangerment of species and disrupt ecological balance.

