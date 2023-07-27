Currently bridesmaids wear custom-made outfits.

Even while matching outfits for bridesmaids may not be in style today, this practice once represented good luck among other things. When it comes to choosing your bridesmaids’ attire, there are a few things you may want to take into account, even though they were developed out of ideals that no longer hold true in this day and age.

The concept was that the spirits would become irritated by their inability to identify the bride and would be compelled to leave her to get married.

But many modern brides have since abandoned this custom in favor of mismatched dresses in terms of color, design, and pattern. As a result, each woman has a distinctive collection of lovely clothes that highlight her specific style and personality.

Some brides still want to follow tradition and have their bridesmaids in the same outfit because it can be difficult to pull off a mismatched ensemble while maintaining a cohesive theme.

By choosing color palettes for their bridesmaid dresses, they can pick the dress design that best suits them. This not only lets each bridesmaid express their unique personalities, but it also fits their budgets.

This trend is especially advantageous for brides who have male best friends because they can easily include them in the bridal party and allow them to play a supportive role in the wedding.

The same clothing in different hues, most likely in similar tones on a spectrum

The combination of the same color with several dresses creates an intriguing interplay of patterns, textures, and skirt lengths.

various color schemes and outfit styles. If you stick to tones and hues within the same color family, as well as diverse patterns, this can produce a wonderful look of all different gowns and colors. As long as there is still some consistency between the dresses, this design works beautifully.

