Current Real Madrid Top Scorers

Real Madrid, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, has seen an array of incredible talents grace its ranks over the years. From legendary forwards to midfield maestros, the club’s history is rich with players who have found the back of the net with remarkable consistency. Let’s delve into the top four current Real Madrid players who have made a significant impact in front of goal.

4. Lucas Vázquez: 33 goals

Lucas Vázquez, often lauded for his versatility and work rate, has demonstrated his ability to find the net as well. Although not primarily a forward, Vázquez has contributed crucial goals throughout his time at the club. His knack for being in the right place at the right time and his dedication to the team’s cause have earned him a spot on this list.

3. Luka Modric: 37 goals

Luka Modric, known for his exceptional playmaking skills and vision, has proven to be a well-rounded midfielder who can also contribute goals. His tally of 37 strikes is a testament to his ability to impact all areas of the pitch. Whether it’s orchestrating attacks or taking matters into his own hands, Modric’s presence in the goal-scoring department is a valuable asset for Real Madrid.

Photo credit: footballtransfer

2. Rodrygo Goes: 37 Goals

At just 22 years old, Rodrygo Goes has already etched his name into Real Madrid’s goal-scoring history. His rapid rise through the ranks showcases his potential to become a key figure in the club’s future. The Brazilian winger’s pace, dribbling, and clinical finishing have made him a potent threat in front of goal, earning him a well-deserved spot on this list.

1. Vinicius Junior: 59 goals

Sitting atop the list is Vinicius Junior, the dynamic Brazilian forward who has become a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabéu. Vinicius’s flair, creativity, and ability to produce moments of magic have endeared him to the Madrid faithful. With an impressive tally of 59 goals, he is not only a top scorer but also a symbol of the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Imjohn (

)