Current PL Table & Review after Arsenal dropped points, while Man United secured a comeback win

Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season as they were denied a late win courtesy of a late equaliser from Marco Silva’s Fulham.

The match started off on a poor note for the Gunners as they had their defence breached in the early stages of the match with Saka poor pass finding it way to Andreas Pereira who caught Ramsdale off balance before slotting home.

Arsenal pressed and pressed for the equaliser but they were unable to get it in the opening half, Mikel Arteta made some modifications to his XI.

Which injected more hunger into the team with Vieira winning a penalty which was converted by Bukayo Saka to atone for his early mistake, the second goal arrived minutes later with Nketiah scoring a controversial goal to put the Gunners 2-1 up.

Before the home side were shocked with a late equaliser from Joao Palhinha who smashed home a superb cross from Reed.

The North Londoners will turn their focus to next weekend’s home clash against Manchester United, while Fulham will play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the Craven Cottage.

Below is the Current EPL Table;

