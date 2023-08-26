Current Laliga Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Game As Real Madrid Win 1-0

Jude Bellingham scored his fourth goal in three games for Real Madrid, helping them maintain a perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Balaídos.

Early in the match, Celta Vigo believed they had taken the lead in the third minute when Jørgen Strand Larsen cleverly redirected Fran Beltrán’s shot into the net, beating debutant Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review. Larsen was penalized for pulling the goalkeeper’s shirt in the lead-up to the goal. This decision spared Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga any embarrassment.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, their luck took a turn for the worse when Vinícius Júnior had to be substituted due to a possible hamstring injury.

Carlo Ancelotti appeared deep in thought on the sideline as the minutes passed without any goals after the second half began. The longer the match remained goalless, the more uneasy the atmosphere became. Larsen, in a close-range attempt, heightened this unease as he fired the ball over the crossbar.

Real Madrid desperately needed some respite, and it came in the form of a penalty awarded by referee Diaz de Mera. Rodrygo was brought down by Celta’s goalkeeper, Iván Villar. The pressure was on Villar to save his team, and he duly redeemed himself with a fantastic save. This infuriated Ancelotti, who is usually calm and composed.

The Italian manager would have surely reached his boiling point if Iago Aspas had not missed a close-range chance from a cross by Manu Sánchez soon after. Just when it seemed like Real Madrid was heading for a disappointing draw, Bellingham came to the rescue once again. Showing incredible determination, he outmuscled Joseph Aidoo and scored a powerful header from a corner. Bellingham’s goal came after Joselu flicked on a Toni Kroos corner, making it a well-deserved winning goal.

Having successfully weathered Celta’s challenges, the Spanish giants secured their seventh consecutive league victory over their opponents. On the other hand, Celta is still waiting for their first win of the season and currently sits in 16th place prior to this weekend’s fixtures under the management of Rafael Benítez.

