Current La Liga Table & Review After Barcelona Won 2-1 To Close Gap On Real Madrid

Barcelona remains undefeated going into the first international break of the season, securing their third consecutive La Liga win with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Osasuna at El Sadar on Sunday night. Despite not performing at their best throughout the match, the Blaugrana were fortunate to overcome an impressive Osasuna side. Robert Lewandowski sealed the victory with a late penalty, earning the defending champions three valuable points in Pamplona.

In the opening minute, Barça had a golden opportunity to score with Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gündogan, and Robert Lewandowski all missing chances inside the box. Initially, it seemed like Barcelona aimed for a rapid start to establish dominance on the road.

However, the Catalans struggled to maintain momentum after the early chances, opting for slow and uninspired passing in midfield. This allowed Osasuna ample time to organize their defense, stay compact, and minimize threats.

Osasuna’s strategy for the final period was clear: avoid conceding an early goal and gradually push forward in search of an equalizer. This approach worked as the home team maintained a low defensive block, allowing Barcelona to have more possession without creating clear opportunities. After the 60th minute, the hosts began to attack more aggressively and sent more players forward.

The final whistle blew after 11 minutes of stoppage time, and Barcelona managed to secure a victory despite being outperformed during the match. Lewandowski came through when it counted the most, earning Barça 10 points out of 12 in a challenging opening month.

While there is room for improvement, gaining points and developing team cohesion is a positive step. When Barcelona hits its stride this season, this group holds great promise for the future.

Here is how the league table looks like after the match:

