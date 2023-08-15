Current EPL Table & Match Review As Manchester United Win 1-0

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

Gary O’Neill’s new Wolverhampton Wanderers manager didn’t get off to the perfect start, with a late header from Raphaël Varane giving Manchester United an unexpected victory. The match was packed with intense action, and despite some good moments for the hosts, they celebrated a 30-game losing streak at home.

With a recent managerial change and an eventful week ahead of a visit to Old Trafford, many expected Wolverhampton to easily beat Eric Ten Hag’s Red Devils. However, the match did not go as planned. Marcus Rashford’s early shot was saved by José Sa, but few knew that the visiting keeper would not face problems until the end of the first half.

Instead, Wolverhampton Wanderers displayed a charming and flamboyant style of play, with a confident Matheus Cunha taking center stage and cementing their dominance in the game. The Brazilian flaunted his prowess with a thrilling 60-yard run that effortlessly past two defenders and set up a shot for Pablo Sarabia that narrowly missed the target. Cunha’s speed and agility allowed him to challenge Varane and almost score an own goal just before half-time.

Cunha’s thrilling play continued into the second half as the hosts struggled to keep him in check. The 24-year-old had his best chance of the game when the ball hit the back post, but he lacked composure and the shot hit the crate. Pedro Neto would have scored 1-1 in the middle of the penalty area, but the Portuguese player failed to capitalize on that chance, further highlighting the woes of a side struggling with the lowest Premier League record last season.

With 15 minutes remaining in the game, Varane finally let them face the outcome. He deftly headed in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into the net to give Ten Haag a head start with a goal of equal Premier League title contenders. However, I have to admit that the overall performance was not up to par. Wolves will take solace in their energetic play at Old Trafford. But O’Neill’s team will now have to focus on improving their shooting skills to stay safe in the major leagues.

