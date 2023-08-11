Current EPL Table & Match Review As Man City Win 3-0

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Erling Haaland returned to his usual form with an incredible performance, showcasing his scoring skills as Manchester City began their title defense in the Premier League with a convincing win against Burnley.

The remarkable goal scorer, who scored 52 goals in City’s triumphant last season wherein they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, wasted no time in scoring his first goal of the new season, setting the tone for an uphill battle for the newly promoted Clarets.

Haaland seized the opportunity in the penalty area when Rodri nodded down Kevin de Bruyne’s cross. He then beautifully curved a left-footed strike into the top corner, leaving Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford helpless. This goal effectively sealed the match after 36 minutes.

Despite Burnley’s passionate home crowd, they never gave up. However, Manchester City’s control over the game became more dominant as time went on. With 15 minutes remaining, Rodri added a third goal when the home defense failed to clear a free-kick.

City comfortably secured the victory, although their night was slightly overshadowed by another injury to De Bruyne. He was substituted in the 23rd minute and replaced by summer signing Mateo Kovacic.

In injury time, Burnley’s Anass Zaroury was shown a red card following a review from the video assistant referee. This was a result of his dangerous lunge on Kyle Walker.

Manchester City displayed some rustiness despite starting their campaign with a win. This was evident in the animated behavior of their perfectionist manager, Pep Guardiola.

At halftime, instead of receiving a congratulatory pat on the back, goal scorer Haaland was caught off guard by Guardiola’s intense lecture. Guardiola even demanded a cameraman to move away so he could speak to Haaland directly.

Even though Haaland didn’t have a major presence in the game, his outstanding efficiency was demonstrated by his two goals from just six touches in the first half.

It might seem strange to suggest that Haaland was often on the outskirts of the action, but his remarkable goal-scoring abilities still made a decisive contribution. He laid the foundation for a routine victory for the champions.

