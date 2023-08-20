Current EPL Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

Chelsea vs West Ham

Malo Gusto is set to make his debut as a starter for Chelsea, but unfortunately, Reece James will not be able to play against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea is determined to get back on track and secure a victory in their upcoming match against West Ham United. However, Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, is facing another obstacle as he prepares for the game in London.

Reece James, an important player for Chelsea, will be absent from the match due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their previous game against Liverpool. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s foreseeable future.

Regarding the midfield, both Romeo La and Moises Caicedo are expected to have their first appearances for Chelsea. Caicedo, specifically, will likely make his debut alongside Enzo Fernandez in the midfield. Moving on to the attacking unit, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson are set to lead the offense. As a result, Mykhailo Mudryk will have to settle for a substitute role.

Aston villa Vs Everton

Two football clubs that are looking to recover from disappointing losses at the beginning of the Premier League season will face each other on Sunday in the West Midlands. Aston Villa will be hosting Everton.

In their first match, Unai Emery’s team suffered a heavy defeat of 5-1 against Newcastle United. On the other hand, Everton lost a close game 1-0 to Fulham, regretting their missed chances.

What was supposed to be a promising day for new players turned into a disastrous experience for Aston Villa in the North East at St James’ Park. The match against Newcastle saw a thrilling start with goals from Sandro Tonali and Moussa Diaby, creating an evenly balanced game.

However, Villa’s joy was short-lived as Alexander Isak quickly put Newcastle back in the lead. The situation worsened with a serious injury to Tyrone Mings, leading to a surge of goals from Isak, Callum Wilson, and Harvey Barnes in the second half.

The ineffective high defensive line of Villa was repeatedly exploited by the goal-hungry home team. Understandably, Unai Emery highlighted the significant setbacks caused by the injuries to Mings and Emiliano Buendia. Both players, along with several other notable European players, have suffered season-threatening injuries during the summer months.

