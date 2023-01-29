This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Currency Swap: The New Deadline Has Now Proven That Tinubu’s Comment In Abeokuta Was Right -Kayode

The spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the new deadline set by the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN for the currency swap.

The director New Media for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council applauded the comment which his principal made where he pointed out that it has now been taken into consideration.

The former minster who commended the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for his outspoken comments where he had expressed displeasure over the plight Nigerians would face if the previous deadline which the Apex bank had stood.

Femi Fani Kayode pointed out that after the recent development in the change of the currency deadline, one will not be wrong to point out that what the former Lagos state governor had said in Abeokuta Ogun was appropriate, as opposed to what some had opined.

He however added that the warnings from their party had been taken seriously, while also commending Muhammadu buhari for listening to the cries of the masses and ensuring that the deadline is shifted to February 17th.

In his words… “This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously”

Recall that Tinubu’s statement regarding the currency deadline and other troubling issues in the country had created a lot of mixed reactions from the oppositions.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

