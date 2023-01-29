This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Currency Swap: The New Deadline Has Now Proven That Tinubu’s Comment In Abeokuta Was Right -Fani Kayode

The revised deadline for the currency swap imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has prompted a response from Femi Fani Kayode, spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential campaign committee.

The director of new media for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council commended his principle for mentioning that it has now been taken into consideration in his comment.

The former minister applauded Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, for his blunt remarks in which he voiced concern over the hardships Nigerians would experience if the previous deadline set by the Apex bank stood.

Femi Fani Kayode made the point that, in light of the most recent development about the deadline for changing the currency, it would be correct to say that what the former governor of Lagos state said in Abeokuta, Ogun, was reasonable as opposed to what other people had suggested.

He also praised Muhammadu buhari for paying attention to the screams of the people and ensuring that the deadline was pushed out to February 17th, adding that the concerns from their party had been taken seriously.

In his words… “This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously”

Remember how the opposition’s reactions to Tinubu’s remarks about the currency deadline and other worrisome situations in the nation were very conflicted?

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds

News )

