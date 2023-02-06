This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Currency swap: Reps ‘ll reconvene before elections if CBN fails to tackle challenges — Gbajabiamila

If the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not address the difficulties Nigerians suffer as a result of the currency swap policy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that, “the House will be forced to reassemble before the February elections.”

The House recently met with CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to discuss the problem, and the speaker promised that, “the House would continue to closely monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy.”

In response to Emefiele’s initial inability to appear before an ad hoc panel of the House, Gbajabiamila stated that, “he was about to execute an arrest warrant against him during a town hall meeting with several ethnic groups on Sunday in Surulere, Lagos.”

“The House of Representatives intervened numerous times,” he stated. The CBN governor repeatedly declined our summonses because we had a lot of probing questions for him.”

“I threatened to issue an arrest warrant before he arrived, and had I done so, I would have signed the warrant, making it the first time in National Assembly history that a CBN governor had been taken into custody. If I had the option, I would have.”

According to him, “The autonomy and independence of CBN have been hotly debated. This does not exempt CBN from the law. According to the constitution, the House has the authority to order anyone’s arrest. Anyone can be summoned, and the House was planning to do just that.”

