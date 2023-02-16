Currency Swap: Buhari Issues Directive To CBN, Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of Saboteurs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has issued a directive to CBN, ordering the arrest and prosecution of saboteurs of the naira swap currency.

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to intensify collaboration with different anti-corruption agencies in checking the activities of those bent on frustrating the smooth implementation of the currency redesign policy.

This online newspaper understands that President Buhari gave the directive while addressing Nigerians on the CBN currency swap policy.

The President called on the apex bank to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.

The president said: ”I have similarly directed that the CBN should intensify collaboration with anti-corruption agencies so as to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.”

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that this is coming amidst the worsening scarcity of the new Naira notes across the country.

Angry citizens piled up pressure on Wednesday, with protests taking place simultaneously across the nation.

