Culture minister unveils 8-point plan, says creative economy could spur development

Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture and creative economy, has unveiled an 8-point plan geared towards growth in Nigeria’s creative economy.

The Cable paper reported that, Speaking on Monday at the Art & Tech district in Abuja, Musawa said the 8-point plan, tagged ‘Destination 2030’ will actualise her vision of transforming Nigeria into Africa’s creative, cultural and entertainment capital.

The minister announced that she would create a council to advise on the creative economy with the goal of providing “high-level strategic support” for the ministry.

“A strong creative and cultural economy is a key driver of growth and presents an opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s development on a local and global stage,” she said.

In the digital age, the creative economy is an economy of thoughts, innovations, and inventions.

“In line with Agenda 2050, it is our goal to position Nigeria’s art, culture, and creative sectors among the top 20 globally in terms of GDP contribution, wealth generation, employment, and poverty reduction.

“In line with the 2021 to 2025 national development plan, our target is to increase the value of sectoral outputs by 50% through innovative strategies, technological integration, and improved market access.”

She continued by saying that the plan includes provisions for the maintenance and sustainability of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“Under the renewed hope agenda of the presidency, we will provide the tools needed to accelerate growth across all creative economy sectors,” she declared.

“We will create job opportunities, encourage foreign partnerships and local collaborations, and improve our country’s economic standing while proudly showcasing our rich and distinctive national character on a local and international stage.

“We have a number of programs and initiatives in the works, including creative hubs, a Nigerian cultural expo, a national entertainment center, a national art gallery, cutting-edge publishing alliances, and a gaming sandbox project.

“We are developing a fashion foundry, a culinary academy, and a film festival of international renown.”

Musawa promised to oversee the return of stolen national artifacts from other countries.

