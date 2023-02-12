This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Change The Life Of The Boy At Peter Obi Rally

Cubana Chief Priest, also known as Pascal Okechukwu, has promised to assist a young boy who was captured in a viral photo showing his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The boy, identified as Yusuf Alimi, raised his hands in front of Obi’s moving convoy at a Lagos rally. Cubana Chief Priest also expressed his desire to help the boy, stating that his life “gotta change”.

According to The Punch,a Facebook user had also asked for Alimi’s whereabouts in order to gift him N100,000. When Alami was interviewed, he stated that he stood in front of the convoy out of love for Obi and added that if Obi won the election, he would pray for his success

Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Amed was also present at the final rally, as well as the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

Despite the peaceful rally, it was marred by violence as some hoodlums attacked supporters of Obi, resulting in four injuries.

Content created and supplied by: Update06 (via 50minds

News )

#Cubana #Chief #Priest #Vows #Change #Life #Boy #Peter #Obi #RallyCubana Chief Priest Vows To Change The Life Of The Boy At Peter Obi Rally Publish on 2023-02-12 13:33:07