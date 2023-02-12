Cubana Chief Priest Reveals What He Will Do To Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy In Lagos

Nigerian businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has revealed what he would do to the young boy, Yusuf Alimi, who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy while he was taking a road walk in some parts of Lagos State on Saturday during the presidential campaign rally of the Labour Party.

Cubana Chief Priest who took to his Instagram page to react to the trending pictures of the young man commended the bravery of the young man and promised to “suffocate” the young man with money, if he can locate the young man. “When you see him alert me make I use alert suffocate him life,” reacted online. Nevertheless, Nigerians online have continued to react to Yusuf Alimi’s bravery as many others promised him cash awards in other to compensate him.

Dear esteemed readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Source: Instagram.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Cubana #Chief #Priest #Reveals #Boy #Stood #Front #Peter #Obis #Convoy #LagosCubana Chief Priest Reveals What He Will Do To Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-12 13:04:08