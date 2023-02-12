This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To The Photo Of The Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy.

A few hours ago, a popular socialite, Pascal Okeckukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, while sharing via his official Instagram page has reacted to the photo of a boy who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during the Labour Party Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

It might interest you to know that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, including some members of the Labour Party Presidential campaign council held their Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

During the campaign rally, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were given a warm welcome by thousands of their supporters in the state who were very happy to see them.

However, during the campaign, a young boy who goes by the name Yusuf Alami, in a trending photo, was seen standing in front of Peter Obi’s convoy as he welcome him.

Speaking on why he stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy, the young boy noted that he have great love for Peter Obi and that was why he decided to stand in front of his convoy.

Reacting to the photo of the young boy, Cubana Chief Priest vowed to help the boy, adding that his life must change.

See screenshot below….

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

#Cubana #Chief #Priest #Reacts #Photo #Boy #Stood #Front #Peter #Obis #ConvoyCubana Chief Priest Reacts To The Photo Of The Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy. Publish on 2023-02-12 21:50:15