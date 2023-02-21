This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cubana Chief Priest Promises To Sponsor Boy Who Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy

Following Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos, it was said that a boy named Yusuf stood at the front of Obi’s convoy. After rally, Cubana Chief Priest promises to sponsor the boy Yusuf In school.

According to Punch Newspaper, Famous businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has promised to sponsor Yusuf, the boy who stood in front of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi’s convoy at Lagos Rally, in school.

He said this via his Instagram account on Monday.

Yusuf dropped out of school in Junior Secondary School to work menial jobs, according to Cubana Chief Priest, and he has received so much from supporters that he and his family will be taken out of poverty.

However Cubana statement, was stated as follows, “ Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family & him out of the trenches. “ Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck & do offloading jobs so I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his tertiary institution.

“ Obidents you guys are champions, you guys made a nobody somebody you guys made the poor rich you guys are really the change.

“ We are talking about on election day let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes so we can perfect all that we started. “ Thanks to everyone who sent Yusuf money, money will never lack from wherever it came from. That poor Obident Yusuf is now in a better place not just him but his entire family. “ God bless us all God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. don’t forget Peter Obi is coming !!!!”

News Source: Punch Newspaper

