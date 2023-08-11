CSP Adejobi, Reacts To Video Of Osun Speaker helping Youths To Recover Their Money From Policemen.

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Prince Olumyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a viral video where the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Egbedon, was seen helping the youths in Osun State to recover their money from the men of the Nigerian Police Force, after being extorted by the police officers.

While reacting, CSP Olumyiwa Adejobi made it known that the commissioner of police in Osun State, CP Kehinde Longe, has acted on the matter, noting that all the officers involved have been arrested and that necessary action would be taken on the issue.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson noted that the PPRO of Osun State, has been ordered to update Nigerians on the actions taken on the matter, noting the Nigerian police force does not tolerate any form of extortion and corruption in general.

It should be recalled that a certain video went viral on social media platforms earlier today. On the said video, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Egbedon, was seen confronting some police officers. During the confrontation, some of these police officers were trying to hide their faces, so as not to be captured by the camera.

Several Nigerian youths in different parts of the country have passed through this harassment from the men of the Nigerian Police. The Nigerian Police must make sure that these officers are punished accordingly, so as to teach others lesson.

