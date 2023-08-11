CSP Adejobi, Reacts To Video Of Osun Speaker Helping Youths To Recover Their Money From Policemen

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Prince Olumyiwa Adejobi, responded to a video that went viral showing the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Egbedon, assisting young people in Osun State in retrieving money that had been extorted from them by police officers. CSP Adejobi stated that the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Kehinde Longe, has taken action in response to the incident. He mentioned that all the officers involved have been arrested and that appropriate measures will be taken.

Additionally, the police spokesperson emphasized that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Osun State has been instructed to keep the public informed about the steps being taken regarding this matter. He made it clear that the Nigerian police force does not tolerate any form of corruption or extortion.

