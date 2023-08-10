NEWS

CSO Hails Akpabio Over Ministerial Screening, Composition Of Senate Cttees

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC) commended Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, for his outstanding leadership during the recent screening of ministerial nominees put forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the screening process, which spanned a week and led to the confirmation of 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees, the CSCCC observed that Senator Akpabio exhibited exceptional leadership skills and impartiality. The group expressed their appreciation for his approach in overseeing the thorough examination of the nominees by the Senate in its entirety.

The CSCCC, represented by its executives Barr. Comrade Abang, Ugochukwu Nzube, and Peter Chidi, also lauded Senator Akpabio for the composition of the Senate Standing Committees, which were announced on Monday evening. They specifically applauded the inclusive nature of the committee appointments, noting that it embraced lawmakers from various political parties and ethnic backgrounds.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

02free (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Gunmen assassinate Ecuador’s presidential candidate Villavicencio during campaign

4 mins ago

Had it been it is PDP or LP that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating him – Igho Akeregha

10 mins ago

Many People Attend Church And Mosques, And Other Religious Institutions Because They Hate Poverty – Reno Omokri

12 mins ago

The Uncommon Senate President Mistakenly Pressed The Alarm, Crediting The Legislators Account – Shehu Sani

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button