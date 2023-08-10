CSO Hails Akpabio Over Ministerial Screening, Composition Of Senate Cttees

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC) commended Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, for his outstanding leadership during the recent screening of ministerial nominees put forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the screening process, which spanned a week and led to the confirmation of 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees, the CSCCC observed that Senator Akpabio exhibited exceptional leadership skills and impartiality. The group expressed their appreciation for his approach in overseeing the thorough examination of the nominees by the Senate in its entirety.

The CSCCC, represented by its executives Barr. Comrade Abang, Ugochukwu Nzube, and Peter Chidi, also lauded Senator Akpabio for the composition of the Senate Standing Committees, which were announced on Monday evening. They specifically applauded the inclusive nature of the committee appointments, noting that it embraced lawmakers from various political parties and ethnic backgrounds.

