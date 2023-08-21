NEWS

CRY 0-0 ARS (HT): Arsenal’s Best Players In The First Half

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw after 45 minutes, but not for the sake of trying.

William Saliba 

Early in the first half, he made an important clearance that could have led to Crystal Palace opening the scoring. He quickly redeemed himself when he lost the ball to Ayew, who was on track to score as he delivered a clean tackle.

Ben White

Even though he played as a center back for the second time this season and occasionally on the right back when Arsenal were in possession of the ball, he was still effective as he opened up Saka to do his magic on the wing. He also stopped Odsonne Edouard from scoring on a good chance.

Declan Rice

He dictated the play for Arsenal in midfield. He almost registered an assist when he released Nketiah for a one-on-one situation only to lob the ball over the net. It was Arsenal’s best chance in the first half.

