Crowd Respond With “Sai Atiku” As Tinubu shouts APC AT Katsina Campaign

According to VanguardNews, it was the All Progressives Congress (APC). ridiculed Katsina State, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari, at a campaign rally after the crowd, who attended the rally and kept shouting “Atiku”, VanguardNews previously reported that President, APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu; his running mate Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the governor, Amin Masari; and other notable party leaders were at the rally. Speaking at the rally, Tinubu gave Kastina residents reasons why the People’s Democrats Party (PDP) must not return to power.

He also promised to find a solution to “insecurity” in that country. He pointed out that the president meant well for the country and that 16 years of PDP was a waste, adding that he will make sure no one is left behind when he becomes president.

However, whenever the APC candidate shouted “APC” and Nigeria, the people at the campaign ground shouted the name of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that a similar incident was noted weeks ago when the APC staged its presidential campaign rally in Adamawa, the home state of the PDP candidate. Katsina is ruled by an APC governor, Aminu Masari, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

