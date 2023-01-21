NEWS

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thousands of supporters blocked the way of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the APC campaign venue in Jigawa State.

The APC presidential campaign train landed in Jigawa State on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Tinubu received a rousing welcome from hundreds of supporters at the airport. He was heavily rounded up by security agents as he walked out of the airport. 

Tinubu and other prominent members of the APC rode on a double-decker bus to the campaign rally, where thousands of people were awaiting his arrival. 

The bus spent several hours on the road due to traffic caused by the mammoth crowd present at the campaign rally. 

The crowd of supporters blocked Tinubu’s way at the stadium. It took security agents several minutes to clear the way for him. 

The energetic supporters went agog upon sighting Tinubu at the venue. Tinubu and other APC leaders climbed the stage and waved at the crowd. 

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, and 20 candidates for the house of assembly dumped the Labour Party for the APC. Speaking at the event, Tsoho said they dumped the Labour Party because of Tinubu. 

Watch the video here. 

 

 

OfficialReporter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Election Threatened As Bandits and Unknown Gunmen Brazen Renewed Attack

5 mins ago

Labour Party Campaigns in Kano State Today (Videos).

5 mins ago

Video: OVIA 2023: “Go And Win” — Edo Largest Christian Congregation Endorse Dennis Idahosa [PHOTOS]

9 mins ago

I remain Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Omolase dismisses dissolution of Exco

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button