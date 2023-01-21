Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thousands of supporters blocked the way of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the APC campaign venue in Jigawa State.

The APC presidential campaign train landed in Jigawa State on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Tinubu received a rousing welcome from hundreds of supporters at the airport. He was heavily rounded up by security agents as he walked out of the airport.

Tinubu and other prominent members of the APC rode on a double-decker bus to the campaign rally, where thousands of people were awaiting his arrival.

The bus spent several hours on the road due to traffic caused by the mammoth crowd present at the campaign rally.

The crowd of supporters blocked Tinubu’s way at the stadium. It took security agents several minutes to clear the way for him.

The energetic supporters went agog upon sighting Tinubu at the venue. Tinubu and other APC leaders climbed the stage and waved at the crowd.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, and 20 candidates for the house of assembly dumped the Labour Party for the APC. Speaking at the event, Tsoho said they dumped the Labour Party because of Tinubu.

