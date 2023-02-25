Crowd Hails Tinubu As He Arrives To Vote For Himself In Alausa, Lagos State This Morning

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Alausa, Lagos State to vote for the APC in the ongoing presidential election. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the favorites to win this election and some polls even show him as the favourite.

Asiwaju’s main rivals in the 2023 presidential election are Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and KwanKwaso of the Nigerian People’s Party. Before this election, most polls predicted that these four candidates would be the winners.

When he arrived at the polling station in Alausa, Lagos today, the crowd cheered and chanted the name of the former governor of Lagos State. Tinubu stepped in and voted within minutes.

