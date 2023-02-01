Crowd As Kwankwaso Launches NNPP South West Campaign In Ibadan, Oyo State (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the recent Instagram post of Campaign Group of the presidential candidate of the new Nigeria People’s Party, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, he launched his South West Campaign in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They shared the pictures and Wrote; “New Nigeria People’s party NNPP 2023 Elections Campaign today (31st January, 2023) arrives Ibadan, Oyo state. In attendants are the Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE and his Vice Presidential Candidate Bishop Isaac Idahosa, National Chairman, Prof Rufai Alkali and Members of NWC”

They Added that; “At the event, Sen. Kwankwaso urges the people of South West and Nigerians to vote out APC and PDP, and vote in all NNPP candidates from President to House of Assembly. He also presented flags to all the Governorship and Senatorial candidates from south west at the rally. The event which took place at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan. It was witnessed by mammoth crowd of party supporters National leadership of the party, state party leaders and Candidates”

As the Election id fast approaching, all the Presidential Candidates are preparing to win the Election.

