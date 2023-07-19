Cross River tribunal adjourns to August 14 as Gov. Otu, APC close defence

Justice Oken Inneh, the chairperson of the Cross River governorship election petition tribunal, has adjourned the proceedings on the matter between Governor Bassey Otu and Senator Sandy Onor to August 14.

Mr Inneh, who gave the litigants 10 days to file their written addresses for adoption before adjourning the proceedings, warned counsel to both parties to ensure their written addresses were at most 40 pages.

Earlier, Mr Otu, represented by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, called one witness, Erim Agbo, assistant organising secretary of the APC in the state.

The APC, represented by Essien Andrew, SAN, also called a witness, Effiong Umo, the state assistant legal adviser of the APC.

Before commencing his testimony, the governor’s witness, Mr Agbor, adopted his witness statement, which he deposed on May 18.

He confirmed that the second respondent, Mr Otu, was generally cleared to contest the elections by his party. The third respondent, Peter Odey, deputy governor of Cross River, was a member of the APC, tendering his party’s membership register.

He also told the court that it was not the practice to delete a member’s name because they resigned and that it was possible to still have names of members who had either resigned or were dead.

The APC witness confirmed that he interacted severally with the second and third respondents regarding credentials and their competence to contest the gubernatorial elections.

He also confirmed that the acquaintance and information they loaded him with severally and collectively formed the basis of his witness deposition.

He confirmed that he scrutinised all the documents the second and third defendants presented before advising his party.

At the end of the day’s proceedings, counsel to the petitioners, Jonah Musa, SAN, said the witnesses called were not the ones who could answer questions on the personal documents of the second and third respondents.

“Whatever they say is documentary hearsay,” he said.

Also reacting, Mr Ozekhome, counsel to Mr Otu, said in the law, “the burden of proof is in he who asserts, he who makes an allegation must prove it.”

He said the petitioners alleged that Mr Odey must have taken the oath of allegiance to Great Britain, but he said he did not, and at this stage, the burden of proof is with them to bring any document to show.

“Having failed to bring any document, their case collapses because they are no longer basing the case on malpractices.

“Dual citizenship is not a disqualifying factor, and so, I can assure you we have been wasting our time here,” Mr Ozekhome said.

While the PDP candidate accused the governor of not having the required academic certificate to contest the March 18 governorship election, his deputy is accused of taking an oath of allegiance to Great Britain.

(NAN)