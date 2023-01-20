Cross River and Ekiti announce work-free days for public servants to collect PVCs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eric Anderson, the Cross River information commissioner, reportedly made this announcement in a statement on Friday, according to NAN.

He claimed that the work-free days will enable locals to take part completely in the general election of 2023.

He also gave advice to the state’s government officials on how to make the most of their time off from work by preparing for the elec

The statement reads, “Government desires to make it clear for the benefit of members of the public that although members of the public are not obliged to work, they are expected to take advantage of the days to obtain their PVCs and not merely idle at home.”

“It is crucial that the general population obtain their PVCs in order to make their votes in the upcoming election count.

Get your PVC now since it’s the road to obtaining credible elections.

The governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, also announced January 24 to be a holiday.

The governor’s spokeswoman, Yinka Oyebode, said in a statement on Friday that this is to allow eligible voters to pick up their PVCs.

The statement states, “The Governor advises all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and obtain their PVC, which serves as their authorization to vote in the upcoming general election.”

PVCs are still being collected; it started on December 12 and will end on January 29.

