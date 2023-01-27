C’River 2023: I am loudly accepted in the South – Sandy Onor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Cross River State for the 2023 general elections, Senator Sandy Onor has boldly stated that he is loudly accepted in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, following the controversies surrounding where the governor should come from.

Onor stated this today, Friday, January 27, 2023, while briefing journalists at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ Press Centre in Calabar, the state capital.

The governorship hopeful said he is from Ejagham and also from the South but he is here to work for Cross River State and not an ethnic group.

According to him, his mother is from Akamkpa, which automatically makes him a child of the South. He also alleged that people that are not from the state are the ones masquerading and causing problems with their ethnic bigotry.

He said the All Progressives Congress, APC has nothing to campaign than to use the Back-To-South mantra against him.

“One of the fables the APC is using against me is that the South has locked horns against me. It is not true, I am loudly accepted in the South. I am not a stranger.

“I am a proud Ejagham man but I don’t know ethnicity – I promote merit and not micro-ethnicity. I am from Akamkpa by blood. My mother is from here, so, I am also from the South. When Donald Duke wanted to be governor, I and several others supported and made him a governor.

“A lot of Ibibio people are even the ones masquerading and causing all sorts of problems in the state.

“Prince Otu said he is from Odukpani but he plays in Calabar South. They are several others like that, so, why can’t I move from Nsofang in Etung and play in Akamkpa? Cross River needs to break from all of this and face reality”, Onor said.

The PDP Guber candidate also cleared the airways about him being chased out of Akpabuyo, another Local Government Area (LGA) in the South.

He said “I have visited all the 18 LGAs in the state, Akpabuyo is one of the finest. In fact, Akpabuyo is PDP.

“We started in Bakassi, then to Akpabuyo, and it was like a carnival. When we heard a shot in the air, to show that the people are with us, it was the local boys that chased them. Some of them have been arrested by the Police and they confessed that it was the chairman of the council that hired and paid them 20-20 thousand to disrupt our campaign.

“They are looking for things to say, we are grinding them and victory is ours”.

Onor also promised to review the state if elected, adding that “the things that are positive that Ayade has done, I will say so, the ones that are negative, I won’t hide either”.

He also accused Governor Ben Ayade of using all forms of hatchet means to win the election. “All of this will fail, as the people are behind us”, he maintained.

He further urged the Police and the Department of State Security, DSS to live up to expectations and fulfil their legitimate duties during the elections.

