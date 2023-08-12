Cristiano Ronaldo lifts his first ever trophy as a Club captain after his brace against Al Hilal.

Portuguese legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to win his first silverware with Al Nassr, beating Al Hilal 2-1 in the finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Al Nassr came from behind to beat Saudi rivals, Al Hilal 2-1 after extra time on Saturday despite playing for more than hour of the final with 10-man.

Following the result, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his first ever title as a club captain, having won titles in England, Spain, and Italy.

You will recall that in January, this year the Portuguese legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, sent shockwaves across the football world after it was confirmed that he has left European football to sign for Saudi Professional League side, Al Nassr.

Having seen his contract terminated by Manchester United on mutual consent after his second stint with the Red devils, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr and was made their club captain before his debut for the club.

