Crisis Rocks LP As Kano Gov Candidate, Campaign Chair Move To Boycott Peter Obi’s Rally In Kano

A fresh crisis has emanated from the Labour Party ahead of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Kano State scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Peter Obi, the candidate of the party, will campaign at the Sabongari Stadium on Sunday. The area is dominated by non-indigenes, particularly people from the south-east region.

According to the Daily Nigerian, the chairman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Zarewa; the Kano governorship candidate of the party, Bashir Bashir; the state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau, will boycott the event.

The party chieftains said they have not been carried along in the campaign by the national leadership of the party.

The Daily Nigerian also reported that the appointment of Anthony Okafor as the mobilizer for Kano State is another reason why the party chieftains are not happy.

They argued that a Hausa man should be the mobilizer for Kano State and not a non-indigene.

They also accused the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, of turning the campaign into family affairs. According to them, loyalists and family members of the vice presidential candidate were appointed to key positions in the campaign council.

When contacted, the state chairman of the party, Mohammed Raji, also supported the party leaders’ decision to shun the rally, saying they made the decision in order to protect their dignity and image.

