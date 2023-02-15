Crisis: Okowa Reacts As Angry Protesters Burn Down ATM Gallery Over Scarcity of New Naira Notes

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and the incumbent governor of Delta State, has called for peace and calm in the state after reports surfaced that angry residents burned down an ATM gallery over the unavailability of the new naira notes.

Speaking about the violent reports in some parts of the state, especially in the Orhuwhorun Community, Udu Local Government Area, Dr. Okowa identified the difficulties caused by the Naira redesign scheme implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that an action plan to ease the suffering of residents was underway.

The post on Dr. Okowa’s official Twitter platform reads, “The news of the bank’s ATM gallery being set ablaze during a protest in Orhuwhorun Community, Udu Local Government Area, is deeply concerning.” While I understand the difficulties many of you are going through, I implore all citizens to remain peaceful during these trying times. We are fully aware of your concerns and the difficulties you face, but we strongly advise against resorting to violence, such as burning down banks that employ our people. Such actions will only exacerbate the problem and could have far-reaching consequences for our nation.

He added, “We once again appeal to everyone to refrain from violent acts and allow us to engage with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that more funds are made available to banks across the country.”

