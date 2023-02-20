This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Crisis In Sagamu, Ogun As Youths Set Two More Banks Ablaze In Sagamu Over Scarce Naira Cash

According to reports,as provocations and protests about the unavailability of new naira notes continue to boil over, live footages that can be found online across all social media platforms indicated that two banks in the Sagamu neighbourhood of Ogun state have been set ablaze.

Following the information obtained by news reporters,in the footages that were uploaded on Monday,20th February 2023,it was evidently observe that a large number of angry individuals from the community were present when the Keystone and Union banks were torched,as some youths were brandishing planks during the terrific demonstration.

Flashing back on a similar outcome,last Friday,17th February 2023, numerous people living in the Mowe-Ibafo neighbourhood of Ogun state barricaded the Lagos-Ibadan highway in order to voice their displeasure with the difficulties and challenges they are experiencing as a direct consequence of the persistent shortage of the naira.

In response to the latest violent protest,a Twitter user who goes by the name @arranowant disclosed to general public that, “kindly advise your friends, families and acquaintances to avoid any protests. Take your frustration to the ballots on Saturday. Don’t burn banks, don’t burn petrol stations, don’t burn government properties”.

Additionally,another user, @morningstar_305 made mentioned that, “I just put a call through to the house and it was confirmed to me that keystone bank and union bank at ijoku has been set ablaze by angry citizens”.

While a famous public figure who goes by the name, Pooja, reported that, “If you are in Sagamu, be careful cos there is a protest on new naira notes”.

In the meantime, on Thursday of the previous week,16th February 2023,the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari announced to the general public that the old N500 and N1,000 notes were no longer valid forms of payment in the country.On the other hand,he postponed the validity of the old N200 note for an additional sixty days, approximately two months, which will last until Monday,10th April , 2023.

Conclusively,as of the time this recent disclosure was filed to members of the press, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police,SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be contacted because all efforts made to get to him proved abortive.

Content created and supplied by: VitaminSea (via 50minds

News )

